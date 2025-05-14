VC Asks Freshmen To Uphold Values Of Academic Integrity As NOUN Matriculates 25,342

Vice-Chancellor of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Professor Olufemi Peters, has implored new students to uphold the values of academic integrity, hard work and excellence as they sojourn in their academic activities with the institution.

He was speaking on Wednesday in Abuja at the university’s 28th matriculation ceremony, where a total of 25,342 students matriculated across nine faculties.

Out of the figure, 18,698 were admitted for various undergraduate degree programmes and 6,564 for postgraduate programmes, including doctorate students.

In his speech, Peters urged the freshers to build positive networks and healthy relationships while shunning vices that would serve as a distraction to their academic pursuit.

He said: “Your journey at NOUN is not just about earning a degree, it is about transforming yourself into well-rounded, innovative and resourceful individuals.

“Take full advantage of the flexible learning opportunities to pursue your academic and personal goals. Remember, the discipline and resilience you develop here will not only serve you during your time at NOUN, but throughout your career and life.”

The VC emphasised that the ODL mode of education is not inferior to the conventional brick-and-mortar system, stressing that evidence abounds of the remarkable success and professional feats recorded by students who graduated from the university.

“NOUN graduates have excelled in various fields, making significant contributions to their professions and communities,” he said, adding, “Indeed, many of our graduates have risen to prominent positions in government, industry and academia, demonstrating the high-quality education that NOUN provides.”

Speaking on the benefits of the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) system which the university operates, Peters underscored its flexibility to learn at one’s pace, place and time using modern educational technologies.

He said: “At NOUN, your classroom is not confined to four walls; instead, it extends to your homes, workplaces or wherever you choose to study. This approach not only gives you flexibility over how you study, it also equips you with the self-discipline, time-management and digital skills that are essential in today’s world.”

He further encouraged them to utilise all the resources and learning aids the university offers even as he implored them to take note and get accustomed to the use of digital facilities such as smart phones and or computer gadgets.

As the new students begin the journey through their various programmes, the VC enjoined them to explore the wealth of materials available in the Learning Management System (LMS), attend facilitation classes regularly, and prepare diligently for the Tutor-Marked Assignments (TMAs), among others.

“The future of education lies in Open and Distance Learning and you are privileged to be part of this forward-thinking approach to education,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Registrar of the university, Mr. Oladipo A. Ajayi, administered the matriculation oath on the teeming students.

The event, which took place at the institution’s headquarters in Abuja, was streamed virtually across its 120 study centres nationwide.