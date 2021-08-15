VAT Collection: FIRS files appeal against court judgment

The Federal Inland Revenue (FIRS) has appealed a recent judgment of the Federal High Court Port Harcourt on the issue of Value Added Tax (VAT)collection.


FIRS disclosed this a statement by its Director, Communications and Liaison Department, Abdullahi Ismaila Ahmad.

The statement reads as follows: “This is to inform the general public Federal Inland Revenue has lodged an appeal against the judgment of the Federal High Court Port Harcourt Judicial delivered by Honourable Justice Stephen Pam, SUIT NO. FHC/PH/CS/149/2020-ATTORNEY GENERAL OF v. FEDERAL INLAND REVENUE & ANOTHER. We have also sought an injunction pending appeal and a Stay of Execution of the said judgment.

“As the decision is being appealed and in view of the pending applications for injunction and stay of execution which the FIRS has filed in court against the judgement, members of the public are advised to continue complying with the Value Added Tax obligations until the matter is resolved by the appellate courts in order to avoid accruing the consequent penalties and interest for non-compliance,” the statement said.

