Varsity to students: ‘No nose mask, no entry’ on Jan. 18

The management of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA), Ondo State, says nobody will be allowed to enter the institution without wearing facemask as the school resumes on Jan. 18. This is contained in a circular signed by Mr Opeoluwa Akinfemiwa, the university’s Acting Registrar, on Tuesday announcing the continuation of First Semester of 2019/2020 academic session. “The Senate at its emergency meeting held on Tuesday Jan. 12, 2021 discussed the students resumption for the continuation of the First Semester of the 2019/2020 Academic Session.

“Senate in the course of deliberation observed: “That the examination for the First Semester of the 2019/2020 Academic Session ought to have commenced on the March 8, 2020. “But (it) could not as a result of the lock-down engendered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Senate consequently decided as follows: “That students would resume on the Jan. 18, 2021,” the circular stated. The circular added that examinations for First Semester 2019/2020 Academic Session would hold for four weeks to allow for social distancing in the examination venues. According to the circular, 300 level to 500 level students will have their examinations during the first two weeks of the examination period, that is from Jan. 24 to Feb. 6. It stated that the 100 level and 200 levels students would have their examinations during the last two weeks of the examinations, that is from Feb. 7 to Feb. 20. The circular quoted the Senate as directing all students to comply with the COVID-19 protocols. “There should be: “Wearing of nose masks in all parts of the campus, that is, lecture rooms, examination halls, hostels, the library and relaxation centres. “Maintenance of social distance. “Washing of hands at the entrance to the university, lecture halls, examination venues, and the library. “Use of hand sanitisers at the various entrances to the university as well as lecture halls. “And the current policies of no mask no entry, no mask no service would be strictly enforced while use of nose masks by the students would be enforced on campus,” it stated.

The circular, therefore, urged all students to ensure that they completed their registration for the First Semester as it would be the requisite for them to access the university’s facilities.(NAN)