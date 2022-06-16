Varsity Founder donates N1m to stranded Student in Russia

The Founder of the Maryam Abacha American University of Nigeria, MAAUN in Kano, Prof. Adamu Abubakar Gwarzo, has donated the sum of N1 million to Usman Yahaya, a Nigerian student, presently under the mercy of Russian Immigration.

PRNigeria, two weeks ago, reported that Yahaya, a recipient of the Best African Medical Student award at the Russian Centre for Scientific Research, was first suspended by Irkutsk State Medical University (ISMU) and evicted from the campus hostel when the Sokoto government could not pay his overdue scholarship.

The cash donation by Prof. Gwarzo, which was done through the Association of Nigerian Students in Europe, ANSE was received by Manager PRNigeria Centre in Kano, Adnan Mukhtar.

According to the MAAUN Founder, there is a need for spirited Nigerians to quickly come to the aid of Yahaya, to ensure that his ‘bright and promising future’ is not truncated, for no fault of his.

Said Prof. Gwarzo: “The future of Usman Yahaya is at stake. We have to do something to ensure that his education is not only affected but that he is also not detained by Russian authorities, eventually. The 1 million naira I gave through the intervention of ANSE and other expected donations from philanthropic Nigerians will go a long way to rescue Yahaya.”

Responding to Prof. Gwarzo’s ‘generous donation’, Bashiru Muhammad, ANSE President, again called on the State Government to ‘temper justice with mercy’ and swiftly assist resolve the problems Yahaya is battling with in Russia.

“We can’t appreciate Prof. Gwarzo enough. He has blazed the trail in the crowdfunding initiative we want to launch for Usman Yahaya. It is hoped that other wealthy and philanthropic Nigerians will follow suit,” he said.

After his ejection from the campus, the Sokoto State-born medical student was allegedly detained at a Russian immigration camp at Angarsk Irkutsk, by authorities of the European nation’s Immigration due to corrupt practices at Sokoto Scholarship Board.

Yahaya’s travail was allegedly orchestrated by an official at the Sokoto State Scholarship Board who had been ‘pilfering’ substantial amounts from the student’s foreign bursary approved yearly by the Sokoto State Government, since 2016.

The student has appeared twice at a Russian State court and if eventually convicted, Yahaya may be expelled from ISMU, detained or even banned from entering Russia, in the nearest future.

When contacted on the development, Ms Elena Orel of the International and Student Relations Department of the university told PRNigeria that the authority did not forcefully detain the student.

According to her, Yahaya was only evicted from the university accommodation over visa violations.

“He was moved to the immigration camp to seek asylum pending when he will be able to resolve the visa issue. There’s no form of humiliation or harassment from the authority there, the student can move freely.

“However, after receiving a letter from his sponsors in Sokoto state Nigeria, the student is currently housed in the university accommodation for safety.

“But if eventually, the student couldn’t renew his documents, he may be deported, of course, “Orel said.

By PRNigeria

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

