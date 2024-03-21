Varsity autonomy comes with responsibilities – JAMB Registrar

Prof. Ishaq Oloyede Registrar, Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says granting full autonomy to universities comes with accountability and responsibility for sustainable development.

Oloyede said this in Nsukka on Thursday while delivering a lecture titled; “Institutional Autonomy, Accountability and the Quest for Efficient Governance of Nigerian Universities,”.

In honour of Prof. Benjamin Chukwuma Ozumba, the 14th and former Vice Chancellor of UNN, to mark his retirement from the university service and his 70th birthday.

He said that discourse on University autonomy and accountability had become complicated in recent years given that diverse opinions of segments of society have developed different notions of what these would be to universities.

“It is in the interest of every nation to protect both academic freedom and institutional autonomy in the universities for improved productivity in research and innovation.

“Critical questions must be asked on how universities have been able to utilise the money given to them in the interest of the country’s education and economic development.

“Universities must know that they have the responsibility of quality teaching, research and community service as well as proffering solutions to critical national issues and been accountable to government,” he said.

The JAMB boss urged government and the university to enumerate its own responsibilities to each other rather than undue emphasis on rights.

“It should also understand that no right is absolute, this will facilitate their genuine understanding and management of expectations.

“Universities should actively engage in peer-review and self-regulatory measures toward quality assurance and accountability,”he said.

According to him some African countries such as Ghana and Kenya, visitation panels are constituted by the universities themselves for review and improvement in service-delivery and accountability.

He explained that if accountability annual report and community service should be efficiently deployed it would further assured the public and government of the commitment of the university to high ethical standards and excellence

Ozumba in his valedictory lecture titled “The Role of Tertiary Institution in Nation Building :My Experience in University of Nigeria.

Ozumba said that all nations that are doing well in the world like US, UK, China among others focused seriously on education by providing their citizens with cheap and accessible education.

“The great asset to nation building is human capital development which can only be achieved through education “he said.

Ozumba urged government to always be determined to make adequate provision for effective funding of education in all annual budget.

*Government should endeavour to earmark 26 per cent of the total budget for educational development as recommended by United Nations.

“The government can decide to adopt our innovation templates and leadership style which repositioned UNN as a towering centre of learning and skill development centre.

The former VC thanked Ishaq for delivering a lecture in his honour, also thanked Sen Nwoye for coming to grace the occasion as well as all who come from far and near to witness his last day in civil service

He said he was happy and excited in retirement because the university recorded many achievements under his watch, also many people who worked with me during my tenure as VC in UNN are occupying top positions now as well as being VCs of many universities.

In a remark, Prof. Charles Igwe, the Vice-chancellor of UNN commended the JAMB registrar for delivering the lecture in honour of Prof Ozumba’s retirement from civil service and described the topic of the lecture as topical.

“The topic of this special lecture is an interesting and topical one considering that the issue of university autonomy is one of the most interesting, misunderstood and controversial policy as far as education is concerned in the country,” he said.

Igwe said Ozumba former Provost College of Medicine UNN and VC of the university recorded many achievements as the 14th Vice-chancellor of UNN as the university would forever remain grateful to him.

In a remark Sen Tony Nwoye representing Anambra North Senatorial District described Ozumba as a Father and role model to many him.

“That I am a Medical Doctor now is as a result of his fatherly advice to me,”he said.

Nwoye said that UNN as the first university in the country needed N20b intervention from Federal Government to upgrade infrastructures, boost teaching and learning.

“I will make this request in the floor of Senate, I asked my friend the JAMB registrar to help tell the presidency for this intervention,”he said.

The highlight of the occasion was cutting of Ozumba’s retirement and 70th birthday cake.