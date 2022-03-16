Varsity appeals to FG to fulfill agreement as government says demands have been met

By Aderemi Bamgbose

The Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH), Okitipupa, Ondo State chapter of ASUU has appeal to the Federal Government to fulfil its agreement with the national body.

Dr Rotimi Olorunisola, its chairman, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Okitipupa that fulfilment of the agreement was the only way the union members would return to the classroom.

On March 14, ASUU extended its one-month warning strike which began on Feb. 14 by another two months.

Olorunisola noted that the Federal Government had an initial four weeks to fulfil its agreement with the union but no agreement was reached.

“ASUU wants the Federal Government to have sufficient time to conclude the process of fulfilling its obligations to the union and to university education in Nigeria.

“Since the earlier four weeks was insufficient to accomplish this, we expect that it will make judicious use of the new strike to sign and implement the renegotiated agreements.

“We appeal with to the Federal Government to look into the plight of the union so that we can return to the classroom and our children can return to school,’’ Olorunisola said.

He added that the OAUSTECH chapter would continue to abide by the decisions of the union’s national headquarters in all ramifications.

Just as ASUU was extending the duration of its warning strike on Monday, Minister of State for Education, Mr Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, said the Federal Government had met all of its demands.

Some of ASUU’s demands are funding for the revitalisation of public universities, payment of earned academic allowances, and the adoption of University Transparency Accountability Solution (UTAS) to pay salaries.

ASUU prefers the adoption of UTAS, developed by the universities, as against the Federal Civil Service-wide Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System platform for the payment of salaries.

Nwajiuba insisted that the Federal Government had released all earned allowances as well as the revitalisation funds. (NAN)

