Varsities in Rivers postpone examinations

The curfew imposed on Port Harcourt and its environs has compelled the Rivers State University and the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education to postpone their on-going examinations

No new date has been announced for the resumption of the examinations.

The Rivers State government imposed the curfew last week after hoodlums hijacked the #EndSARS protests.

Registrar/Secretary to the Senate of the Rivers University, Dr Sydney Enyindah, said in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Monday that the suspension of the examinations became necessary so as to allow candidates to comply with government’s directives on the curfew and to ensure their safety.