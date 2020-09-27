Vardy’s hat-trick inspires Leicester City to 5-2 win over Manchester City

Share the news













A Jamie Vardy hat-trick, coupled with goals from James Maddison and Youri Tielemans, steered Leicester City to a stunning 5-2 win at Manchester City on Sunday.

The win kept them top of the 2020/2021 English Premier League (EPL) with a maximum nine points from three games.

Manchester City had not conceded five goals in a home game since February 2003 against Arsenal.

It was the first time their manager Pep Guardiola had seen a side he is managing concede five in what was his 686th game in the dugout.

With injured strikers Gabriel Jesus and Sergio Aguero unavailable, Manchester City lacked bite.

Raheem Sterling looked uncomfortable on his own upfront, while a porous defence was unable to contain Leicester City’s lethal fast breaks.

Manchester City, however, looked to be in cruise control after a sublime volley from Riyad Mahrez against his former club gave the home side a fourth minute lead.

Then, Leicester City were barely able to break out of their own half in the opening stages.

Mahrez unleashed an unstoppable shot past goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel after the visitors failed to clear a corner kick.

But Vardy turned the match on its head with two penalty kicks either side of a deft back-heel finish.

The striker drove his first penalty kick into the top right corner in the 37th minute after he was fouled by Kyle Walker.

He then gave Leicester City the lead in the 54th minute after a low cross from the right by Timothy Castagne.

Vardy completed his hat-trick four minutes later with a second penalty kick, drilling his shot into the bottom-left corner this time, after Eric Garcia had hauled him down in the area.

Substitute Maddison made it 4-1 when he curled a brilliant shot from 20 metres into the top left corner.

Centre-back Nathan Ake pulled one back for Manchester City with a header.

With Vardy limping off with a hamstring strain in the closing stages, Tielemans converted Leicester City’s third penalty kick of the match.

This was in the 88th minute and it helped to put the icing on the cake for the visitors.

The defeat snapped Manchester City’s 11-match unbeaten home run in the league, dating back to last season.

It was also their first defeat in an opening top flight home game since a 2-1 loss to Southampton in 1989.(Reuters/NAN)

Related