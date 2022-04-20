VAPP Act: Foundation advocates full implementation, end to culture of silence

A civil society organisation, Youth Alive Foundation (YAF) has called on the government to fully implement the Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act to protect affected persons from further pain.

YAF Executive Director, Udy Akpan, made the call in a statement signed by Chamberlain Etukudoh, Head, Communication Unit of the Foundation on Wednesday in Abuja.

Akpan, while reacting to the death of popular gospel singer, Mrs Osinachi Nwachukwu, who allegedly died as a result of spousal abuse, said it was time to put an end to the culture of silence.

She said while the VAPP Act was indeed passed in 2015, it was still at varying stages of adoption at the state levels, making it difficult to reap its benefits.

Akpan, while calling on women and girls to leave any abusive relationship that threaten their wellbeing, also advised Nigerians to desist from stigmatising victims of such relationships.

“Youth Alive Foundation has raised concerns over the culture of silence by women and girls in abusive relationships.

“The society has made girls and women believe it is her responsibility to keep the marriage or relationship together at all cost.

“Even if the cost it requires her life, it seems somehow more acceptable than to be unmarried or divorced.

“Due to the culture of silence, violence and other harmful practices have become deep-rooted and difficult to battle.

“Many have died and others maimed in a bid to not disrupt the almost sacred silence.

“We are working with other civil society organisations on the Safeguarding Against Violence and Exploitation (SAVE) project in various states to advocate for the adoption and implementation of the VAPP Act,” she said. (NAN)

