Vandalism: NSCDC raises alarm over activities of scavengers in Anambra

By Francis Onyeukwu

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has raised the alarm over new trend of crime allegedly masterminded by some scavengers in Anambra.Mr Isdore Chikere, State Commandant of NSCDC, raised the alarm in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria NAN on Wednesday in Awka.

He said that some scavengers now broke into people’s houses and disconnected the electrical wires in private and public buildings.“Recently we arrested some suspects who vandalised electrical materials in Obelendu Community in Anaocha area; our investigation revealed that the crime is now the new trend in town.“What these vandals do is to target houses of people who are not around, and breai into their houses and steal the wires which they burn and sell the copper,” he said.Chikere said that there were several reports in his office regarding vandalism of electrical wires in people’s houses.“

Some people had reported that upon return from their trips, they tried to put their generators and suddenly uncovered that all the wires in the ceiling have been stolen,” he said.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some houses near Government House Awka, including that of the agency in Awka, have been vandalised by electrical vandals.Further investigations revealed that wires connecting the streets lights in some parts of Awka had been stolen by the criminals.The NSCDC official however, called on the residents of the state to beam their searchlight on the activities of scavengers as well as people with suspicious behaviours.

Chikere also expressed concern over the activities of illegal refineries operators in some parts of the state.“We have received intelligence that some illegal refineries operators are still operating in the state and very soon we will close in on them.”Chikere said that he was impressed by the level of treatment given to him by the state government since assumption of office few weeks ago.He added that the command still required more logistics for efficient operations.(NAN)

