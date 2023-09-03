Vandalism: NSCDC arrests 3 suspected cable vandals in FCT

By Kelechi Ogunleye

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), FCT Command has arrested three suspected vandals over unlawful possession of communication cables.

This is contained in a statement by the NSCDC FCT Command Public Relations Officer (PRO), Comfort Okomanyi, on Sunday in Abuja.

Okomanyi said the suspects were caught around House on the Rock Church Junction, Airport road, Abuja with fibre cables which were identified to be stolen government property.

According to her, the suspects were arrested by the NSCDC FCT Command Patrol team following intelligence reports that some criminals disguised as engineers were vandalising public property.

She said that NSCDC FCT Commandant, Olusola Odumosu, had frowned at the level of vandalism and destruction of infrastructure in the FCT.

Okomanyi noted that Odumosu recently launched a more intensified onslaught against criminals and vandals defacing the territory.

She quoted Odumosu as saying that “We will intensify our efforts to fish out all of them, and more arrests would be made in due course.

“These three suspects vandalised and carted away fibre cables but unfortunately for them, the eagle eyed men of my patrol teams averted their plans.

“We are going to flush vandals out of FCT, thank God we are beginning to see the results of our reactivated patrol teams.”

The Commandant vowed that the suspects would be dealt with decisively according to the extant laws to serve as deterrent to others.

Odumosu said the suspects would be handed over for prosecution after undergoing thorough investigations.

According to him, the Corps will continuously synergies with sister agencies to ensure peace and adequately secure the FCT.

The commandant commended the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike for his policy directions on security and general development of the FCT which the NSCDC has keyed into for better service delivery to all residents.

Odumosu used the opportunity to warn vandals, hoodlums, scavengers and other criminals to find their way out of Abuja because there was no place to hide anymore.

He maintained that all infrastructural amenities in the FCT would be adequately protected, saying officers and men are readily available to provide 24 hours surveillance and security. (NAN)

