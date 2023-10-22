Value Reorientation takes center stage as Idris Spearheads Efforts

By Abdullahi Musa

The Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, under the leadership of Mohammed Idris, is taking significant steps towards value reorientation among the citizens of Nigeria. This move aims to address societal value erosion and promote positive change.

The ministry’s focus on value reorientation reflects its commitment to fostering a more ethical and responsible society; prioritizing this issue aims to tackle various social problems that have plagued the nation for years.

The minister has been at the forefront of these efforts since his assumption of duty, leading the charge to bring about a shift in societal values. His dedication to this cause has begun to garner support from various stakeholders who recognize the importance of value reorientation in building a better future for Nigeria.

Recently, the Minister hosted members of the Sardauna Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation in his office, where he lamented the gradual erosion of values among Nigerians, describing it as worrisome and harping on the need for reorientation. The Minister also urged the Foundation to recreate the values for which the Sardauna was recognized and to join the effort to take Nigerians through a process of rediscovery and to retrace our steps towards the vision of our forefathers, as enshrined in the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Ahmed.

On one occasion, the Minister said, “National re-orientation is at the heart of the change that we all desire for this country; each of us has the responsibility to recover our steps and do the right thing”.

At a meeting with the leadership of the Public Complaints Commission, the country’s Ombudsman, he lamented over the gradual erosion of trust and confidence in the government and its officials among Nigerians over the years. He recalled President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s emphasis that the Renewed Hope agenda is aimed at restoring the hope of Nigerians in their country and encouraging citizens to play an active role towards that end.

Mr. Idris stated that President Tinubu has always said that reorientation has to be given a central focus so that we can all have the Nigeria that we desire.

The Minister, during his familiarisation tours to parastatals and agencies under his ministry, charged broadcast organizations to use their vast reach across the nation towards re-orienting citizens for peace, unity, and development.

At the National Orientation Agency (NOA), the Minister noted that the agency is the mandate office for national orientation, being the custodian of national values and symbols, which reflect the country’s collective heritage. He said the agency has a responsibility to ensure that those symbols and values are maintained for the benefit of the next generation.

The Minister also announced plans for a national discussion on value reorientation in Nigeria, citing the significance of character, one value that impacts all aspects of national life.

Mr. Idris said, “Each time I have a conversation on the mission of the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, the focus has always been on national orientation or reorientation. Without returning to the core values we are known for, Nigeria will not likely go anywhere. Part of the reason is the gradual erosion of the values that our founding fathers left for us”.

Through value reorientation, the ministry aims to foster a culture of accountability and transparency, which will ultimately contribute to Nigeria’s overall development and progress.

The administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu believes that the value reorientation of citizens has the power to bring about positive attitudinal change in our mindsets, which will encourage citizens to uphold moral values and act responsibly, leading to transparent and accountable governance and a patriotic, hardworking, and united citizenry.

Abdullahi Musa writes from Abuja.

