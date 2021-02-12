The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has warned residents, especially fun seekers, against violation of the COVID-19 guidelines during the Valentine’s Day celebrations.

Mr Ihkaro Attah, Head Publicity, Enlightenment and Advocacy of the FCT Ministerial Enforcement Taskforce on COVID-19 who gave the warning at a news conference on Friday in Abuja, noted that the hydra-headed pandemic is still ravaging and called for caution.

Attah, therefore, advised residents to celebrate with their loved ones at home and also avoid behaviours that could put them and others in jeopardy.

He also noted that the enforcement taskforce would be fully out to ensure that the necessary protocols were followed and violators would be arrested and prosecuted.

According to him, those who violate the COVID-19 protocols and guidelines will be arrested and charged to court while the property where the violations are allowed to take place will be sealed.

“We know that some residents who cannot enjoy valentine’s day in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s first wave may likely go overboard this year. We are watching strategic areas prone to abuses closely,” he said.

Attah cautioned that overcrowded public places and unnecessary parties should be avoided, so as to save the government the pains of emergency.

He stated that Mobile Courts would be sitting to try violators of COVID-19 protocols on Valentine’s Day. (NAN)