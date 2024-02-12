Valentine’s Day celebration: Prioritise safety, well-being – NACA tells Nigerians

The National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), has advised the public to prioritise their safety and well-being, while celebrating the 2024 Valentine’s Day.

This is contained in a statement issued by Toyin Aderibigbe, Head, Public Relations and Protocol of NACA in Abuja.

“NACA wishes to use this medium to reaffirms its commitment to promoting a healthy and responsible celebration of love, ahead of the Valentine’s Day celebration.

“In light of the ongoing global health situation, NACA encourages the public to therefore prioritise their safety and well-being, while expressing affection on that day.

“As people celebrate love on Valentine’s day, we want everyone to enjoy it while prioritising their well-being.

“NACA encourages individuals to adopt a comprehensive approach to love, which includes open communication, mutual respect and responsible choices,” she said.

The agency urged the public to incorporate protection into intimate moments, undergo regular HIV testing and engage in conversations about sexual health with their partners.

It said these measures contribute not only to personal health but also to the broader goal of building safer and healthier communities.

“Love is a powerful force, and by embracing responsible practices, we can ensure that it enriches our lives without compromising our health.

“NACA is dedicated to providing resources, information, and support to empower individuals in making informed choices,” the agency said.

The agency also said it will conduct awareness campaigns to educate the public about the significance of both abstinence and safe sex practices, ensuring everyone stays well-informed.

“The agency aims to create an environment where love is celebrated responsibly, fostering a community that is both supportive and health-conscious.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Valentine’s Day, also called Saint Valentine’s Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine,is celebrated annually on Feb. 14.

It originated as a Christian feast day honouring a martyr named Valentine and through later folk traditions, it has also become a significant cultural, religious and commercial celebration of romance and love in many regions of the world.

By Justina Auta