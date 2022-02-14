Valentine’s Day: CAN preaches agape love among Niger residents

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Niger has called on residents of the state to demonstrate agape love toward one another, irrespective of their ethnic and religious affiliations.

Chairman of CAN in the state, Dr Mathias Echioda, made the call in Minna in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the occasion of this year’s to mark this year’s St. Valentine’s Day.

“There is the need for the people of Niger and the country in general to be united as one people, regardless of their ethnic and religious affiliations.

“The big binding force for us to unite and live peacefully is love.

“When you talk about real love, it is the natural, unconditional love of God that knows no bound, according to I John 4:16 and Galatians 5:22-23.

“This is what Valentine’s Day is all about. It is, however, unfortunate that some people have mistaken it to be erotic and materialistic.

According to him, the day is another reminder that people should show love to one another, regardless of their different identities, social status, religions, class and sentiments, among others.

“Love remains the most beautiful happening at every given time. I appeal to Christians, Muslims and others to exhibit love and let it radiate among them,” Echioda said.

NAN reports that Feb. 14 of every year has been set aside for the celebration of St. Valentine’s day, the essence of which is to demonstrate love and share gift items with loved ones. (NAN)

