Valentine: Sterling Bank showers 50,000 youths with top performing equities

Sterling Bank Plc says it will shower 50,000 customers with stocks in the 14 top performing equities currently listed on the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) Ltd. in its Valentine-4-A-Lifetime campaign.

The Chief Marketing Officer of Sterling Bank, Mr Ibidapo Martins, disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos.

According to Martins, the bank is giving the gift of continuing returns with a portfolio of stocks from the best performing companies on the Nigerian bourse.

He said the unique gift comprised of carefully selected shares from leading companies in the telecommunications, manufacturing, construction and infrastructure, consumer-packaged-goods and financial services sectors.

“The shares have been selected based on the equities’ proven records of outperforming the market and a delivering value to shareholders, regardless of economic conditions.

According to him, some equities in the bouquet include Sterling Bank, Dangote, MTN Nigeria, AXA Mansard, Fidson Pharmaceuticals, Unilever, Cadbury, UACN, RT Briscoe and Julius Berger.

He said that recent thoughts on the true meaning of love were the inspiration for this unique gift to celebrate this year’s Valentine season.

“Real love is more than just an expensive dinner, flowers and perfumes. When the dinner is eaten, the flowers withered, the music stopped and the lights are out, what would be left of Valentine’s Day?

“This is why the leadership at Sterling has chosen to give something much like true love that grows every day, appreciating in value for the receiver with each passing day.

“This gift lays a foundation for a life of value; by starting the young customer on a path for continuous earnings tomorrow and beyond with an investment in today’s best stock options,’’ he said.

Martins said that the first 50,000 youth to apply and complete the process would receive the equities within 48hrs of having their BVN validated.

He said that these customers would be free to transact in the equities once their portfolios are set up.

“Like most opportunities that come knocking, some would embrace it and commence a life of saving and investing, ultimately leading to their financial freedom. While others would squander the gift,’’ Martins added.

Mr Seye Olusoga, the Chief Executive Officer of I-Invest, a tech-based investment firm and creators of Nigeria’s first treasury bills investment mobile app, commented that each bouquet comprises shares combined from these top-performing companies.

The selected companies have a combined valuation of over N8 trillion on the NGX as of Feb.11, with recipients of this special gift given the opportunity to create a better future by making the right choices now.

“The path to wealth runs through investing and entrepreneurship. In many cases, the foundation for the entrepreneurs is their investment portfolios.

“With which they can break free and live out their dreams because the right choices for tomorrow have been made today with shrewd investments,’’ Olusoga said.

He enjoined interested recipients to download and register on the OneBank mobile app on iOS and Google Play Stores with additional details of the special gift being made available on sterling.ng/truelove.

