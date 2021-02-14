The Nigeria Police on Sunday urged youths to celebrate the St. Valentine’s Day responsibly by observing all COVID-19 safety protocols and being law abiding.

CSP Ebere Amaraizu, the National Coordinator of Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices (POCACOV), gave the advice in a statement in Enugu on Sunday.

Amaraizu also called on youths and other stakeholders to reflect on the true essence of the celebration of St. Valentine’s Day, which is usually marked on every Feb. 14.

According to him, the true essence of the celebration of St. Valentine’s Day should revolve around expression of Agape Love that reflects dedication, unity and sacrifice devoid of involvement in vices, sexual and gender based violence.

“It is not to serve as a period of expression of things that revolve around all forms of vices but that which will engender peace, love, unity, sacrifice and oneness amongst others.

“St. Valentine paid a supreme prize through exhibition of sacrifice, love and oneness for the progress of society.

“We have to reflect on this, which is the true essence of the celebration of St. Valentine’s Day,’’ he said.

The national coordinator further advised that the period should not be identified with violence but peace and sacrificial love. (NAN)