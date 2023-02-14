Valentine: Ooni celebrates with 20 new-born babies in Osun, Oyo states

By Dorcas Elusogbon

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, has feted no fewer than 20 new-born babies, delivered on valentine day 2023 at Osun and Oyo states.

Queen Temitope Ogunwusi, who represented Ooni, made the presentation of gifts to Valentine Children at Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Complex (OAUTHC), Ile-Ife.

Other hospitals visited are Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital (LAUTECH), Osogbo, and University College Hospital, in Ibadan.

According to Oba Ogunwusi, children are the heritage of God which needs to be celebrated, train them, as well, in the way of the Lord, for they are the future leaders.

He maintained that “God is love and we should relate that love to children, by giving gifts to them.”

The Ile-Ife traditional ruler charged Nigerians to show love to one another by helping neighbours, relatives and other people around.

The Ooni, who doubles as the Director of Hopes Alive Initiatives (HAI), charged mothers to ensure that they always speak the word of God to the life of their children.

The OAUTCH Acting Chief Medical Director, Prof. Afolabi Owojuyigbe, appreciated Ooni for remembering the children for good, especially on valentine day which symbolises love day.

Owojuyigbe noted that Oba Ogunwusi has been playing pivotal roles to the hospital and humanity at large, emphasising that his efforts over the progress of the hospital cannot be over-emphasised.

Also, at Ladoke Akintola Teaching Hospital (LAUTECH), the Chief Medical Director, Prof Peter Olaitan, acknowledged the good gesture of Ooni and his Queen for celebrating the new born babies.

Olaitan said he was so amazed to see the Royal Father playing his fatherly role in the lives of the little ones by giving them gifts and showering royal blessings on the children.

The CMD admonished all and sundry to emulate the good gesture of Ooni, saying many patients in the hospital need help from philanthropists.

In the same vein, the Chief Medical Director, UCH Ibadan, Prof. Jesse Otegbayo, on behalf of the college management, lauded Ooni of Ife for the prayer and gifts for the children.

Otegbayo, who was represented by the Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee, Dr Abiodun Adeoye, called on individuals, NGOs, groups, stakeholders and philanthropists to emulate the good gesture of Ooni.

According to him, God is love and for anyone that shows love does the commandment of God and would be surely blessed.

Mrs Moboluwaduro Barakat, who gave birth to twins at UCH, Ibadan, thanked Ooni for the gifts. (NAN)