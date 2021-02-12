The National Orientation Agency (NOA), on Friday, launched its 2021 edition of ‘Fall in Love with Nigeria’ campaign ahead of the annual Valentine day celebration on Feb 14. The campaign, streamed live across the six geographical zones of the country was themed: “Building a People of Peace: Fall in Love with Nigeria: Be Patriotic; Do Your Part to Keep Nigeria Secure and Safe from COVID-19”.

The Director General of NOA, Mr Garba Abari said that Nigerians had roles to play by being patriotic, shunning violence and adhering strictly to COVID- 19 protocols in order to make Nigeria great again. According to him, patriotism creates common platform for people with different religion, political affiliations and cultural background to live and work together.

” This is possible in an atmosphere where patriotic citizens are willing to trade off their comfort for the sake of the country’s interest. “NOA is leveraging on the persuasive feeling of love that Valentine brings to encourage citizens to engage in those things that will make Nigeria great,’ he said. Abari urged leaders and followers to embrace peace, dialogue and love to restore the nation to paths of positive values.

“Charge members of your family, churches and mosques to embrace this message of love,” he added. The director noted that #ENDSARS protests had shaped the government’s engagement with the youths in Nigeria, stressing that government had deployed several policies to address the concerns of the youths.

“I appeal to youths to be patient with the government and shun acts that can lead to break down of law and order. “No progressive change can be achieved under chaotic environment,’ he said. He further advised Nigerians to observe all COVID-19 protocols and disregard the rumours about its vaccines.

“As a mark of love, you and I owe our family members especially the elderly ones responsibility of observing COVID-19 protocols,” he appealed. Speaking also, the Director, Documentation, Translation and Publication, NOA , Dr Aminu Davidson said that a patriotic person must be proud of his country and willing to support and sacrifice for it, urging Nigerians to emulate the sacrifices of our founding fathers. “We should avoid fake news and hate speeches if we want to live together as one nation,” he said. (NAN)