Valentine: Kosofe LG Chairman urges residents to embrace love, unity

By Oluwaseun Nubi

Mr Moyosore Ogunlewe, Chairman of Kosofe Local Government in Lagos State, on Friday urged residents to embrace love and unity as they celebrate the Valentine’s Day.

Ogunlewe, in a statement to mark the occasion, emphasised the importance of love in fostering peaceful coexistence and community development.

He called on residents of the area to use the occasion to promote unity, kindness and mutual respect, saying that these values were essential for building a stronger and more prosperous community.

“On this special day of love, I extend warm greetings to the wonderful people of Kosofe Local Government Area.

“Love remains the cornerstone of peaceful coexistence and community development.

“As we celebrate Valentine’s Day, let us embrace the spirit of unity, kindness, and mutual respect that has defined our diverse communities,” he said.

According to Ogunlewe, the strength of the community lies in its ability to care for one another and work together for the common good.

He wished the residents a happy Valentine’s Day, urging them to make the day a celebration of love, unity and community spirit.

“Together, we can build a stronger, more prosperous Kosofe through acts of love, understanding and cooperation.

“Let this season remind us that our strength lies in our ability to care for one another and work together for the common good,” he said.(NAN)