Valentine: Gov. Adeleke reiterates commitment on workers’ welfare

By Victor Adeoti

Gov. Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has reiterated the commitment of his administration towards enhancing the welfare of civil and public servants in the state.

Adeleke made this known to marks the 2023 Valentine Day celebration, being observed by workers in Osogbo on Tuesday.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Teslim Igbalaye, reaffirmed the solidarity and the support of the administration to the well-being and welfare of the civil servants.

“Worldwide, today is marked in remembrance of sacrifice of love, brotherhood and fraternity among humanity.

“The symbolism of the day is the imperative of love, sharing, caring and supporting each other for the collective good of the society.

“Today is therefore a call on leaders to be people-oriented and for the followers to be supportive of the leadership.

“Our gathering is, in fact, a reaffirmation of our joint resolution to act only in communal interest.

“My dear public and civil servants of Osun State, I stand before you with a pledge, your welfare is my utmost focus.

“I will, at all times, accommodate your aspirations as the wheel of government. You will find in me the most civil service friendly governor in our history.

“My vision is to deliver a public service that is well motivated, empowered and trained to fast track our development agenda.

“In me, you have a partner as we jointly work to move the state forward, ” the governor promised the civil servants.

Also, the Head of Service, Mr Samuel Aina, described Adeleke as “workers friendly leader, whose administration deserves the support of the entire osun workforce.

Represented by Mr Adelani Aderinola, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Aina described the governor as “workers friendly leader whose administration deserves the support for approving the offset of the backlog of modulated salaries and implementation of their promotion.

He called on workers to reciprocate the good gesture of the governor through dedication to duty and the neatness of their place of work.

In his remarks, the state chapter President of the Nigeria Civil Service Union, Comrade Kehinde Araposo, explained that the governor had implemented 85 per cent of workers’ demands within three months.

He described the governor as a workers friendly leader who shows love to them, while commending the infrastructural projects embarked upon by the government. (NAN)