Owing to the need to ensure a safe and crash free celebration during the 2021 Valentine Day celebration, the Federal Road Safety Corps has warned the teaming community of celebrants and other road users, to desist from indulging in drunk driving, avoid excessive speed, and resist the temptation to drive recklessly so as to mitigate all incidences of road traffic crashes during the celebration.

The Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem who made this public, said that the Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi has directed Commanding Officers across board to double their efforts by ensuring massive deployment of Officers and Men for enhanced visibility, adequate traffic control, and maximum enforcement of all COVID-19 protocols amongst motorists.

According to Kazeem, all patrol Operatives have been directed to go along with breathalysers, and radar guns to ensure that suspected drunk drivers are tested and stopped from continuing their trips so as to avoid unnecessary deaths,injuries and damage to properties.

He quoted the Corps Marshal as saying, the Valentine celebration is a day set aside all over the world to celebrate love, exchange gifts, and show that we care for one another, in memory of Saint Valentine who exemplified love while he lived. As such, motorists who wish to celebrate must be exemplary by complying with all road traffic regulations, because the Corps will not spare any driver caught violating established laws.

Oyeyemi urged motorists to leverage on the 122 toll free line of the FRSC to call for emergency intervention in case of any crash, obstruction or when any drunk driving is sighted, for appropriate actions.

While reminding all celebrants to celebrate in strict compliance with all COVID-19 protocols, including use of facemask and observing physical distancing in the vehicle, the Corps Marshal called on all road users to respect Operatives deployed to ensure the safety of lives and properties because their presence on the road is for the good of all.

