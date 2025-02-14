Valentine: FRSC cautions motorists against excessive speed, drunk drivingValentine

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has warned valentine’s day celebrants and other road users to desist from indulging in excessive speed, drunk and reckless driving.

By Ibironke Ariyo

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has warned valentine’s day celebrants and other road users to desist from indulging in excessive speed, drunk and reckless driving.

The FRSC Corps Marshal, Malam Shehu Mohammed gave the warning in a statement by the Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO), Olusegun Ogungbemide on Friday in Abuja.

Mohammed said that operational and educational tools have been put in place to ensure safety of road users so as to mitigate all incidences of road traffic crashes during the celebration.

The FRSC boss, who ordered the deployment of the tools, also directed Commanding Officers across board to double their efforts by ensuring massive deployment of officers and men.

This, he said, was for enhanced visibility, adequate traffic control, and maximum enforcement of all traffic regulations.

He also directed that the operatives deployed should go all out with breathalysers and radar guns to ensure that suspected drunk drivers were tested and stopped from continuing their trips.

“This is to help avoid unnecessary deaths, injuries and damage to properties,” he said.

Speaking on the relevance of the celebration, the Corps Marshal said that Valentine celebration was a day set aside all over the world to celebrate love.

This, he added, included exchange of gifts, and showing that we care for one another, in memory of Saint Valentine who exemplified love while he lived.

“As such, motorists who wish to celebrate must be exemplary by complying with all road traffic regulations, because the corps will not spare any driver caught violating established laws,” he said.

Mohammed urged motorists to leverage the 122 toll free line of the FRSC to call for emergency intervention in case of any crash, obstruction or when any drunk driving was sighted, for appropriate actions.

He reminded all celebrants to celebrate in strict compliance with all safety guidelines while calling on all road users to comply with FRSC operatives deployed.

“This is to ensure the safety of lives and properties because their presence on the road is for the good of all, ” he maintained.(NAN)