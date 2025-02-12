Valentine: Dean, cleric urge youths to shun all forms of immorality

Some residents of Nsukka in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State have urged youths in the area to shun all form of immorality as they celebrate this year’s St Valentine Day on Feb 14.

They said this in Nsukka on Wednesday in an interviews with our correspondent while speaking on St Valentine’s Day that would be celebrated globally on Feb 14.

Prof Boniface Ugwuishiwu, Dean, Department of Students Affairs, University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) urged youths especially students of the institution to shun all forms of immorality while celebrating the event

“Ensure you show genuine love to one another that promotes good relationship and healthy lifestyle

” Valentine is celebrated all over the world to rekindle the good virtues of genuine and unadulterated love as examplified by St Valentine the Catholic Priest from Rome .

” I advise all students to shun all forms of immorality as they celebrate this year’s Val day.

“It’s unfortunate some youths that have moral deficits see Feb 14 as a day to engage in excess drinking and erotic love.

” As students you must be careful on whatever you do, so that you will not mar your future,”he said.

The dean urged students to use the Valentine’s Day to assist their fellow students whom they are better off academically or materially.

“There’s is no better way of celebrating Valentine to your fellow students rather than assisting those you are better off in terms of academics or material things,”he said.

Speaking, Rev. Jude Uchechukwu, the Founder, House of Liberty Church Nsukka, urged youths to stick to genuine or agape love of St Valentine that the day was instituted in his honour and memory.

“It’s sad, seeing some youths going out on Valentine’s Day to abuse their bodies by indulging in immoral acts.

” The event should be anchored on good virtues and agape love in all its ramifications.

“We should all remember we are pilgrims on this earth and one day we will stand before God to give account of our stewardship before God.,” he said.

Uchechukwu advised youths to use Valentine’s day to visit Motherless Babies Homes, spent quality time and give the children gifts that will put smiles on their faces.

“This will attract more God’s blessings to you rather than wasting that money to engage in immoralities that will attract God’s wrath on your life.

“In as much as Valentine’s Day is a day all over the world young people express love for one another, such love should be expressed cautiously and within the context of agape love like St Valentine of the blessed memory demonstrated,”he said.

It would be recalled that, Valentine’s Day is celebrated every Feb. 14 globally, as many people exchange cards, candy, gifts, flowers among others with their special love ones