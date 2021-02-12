Access Bank has unveiled series of offers to celebrate its customers to mark 2021 Valentine season with a campaign tagged ‘It’s a Love Thing.’ Mr Victor Etuokwu, the bank’s Executive Director, Retail Banking, speaking at the launch in Lagos on Friday said, the campaign, which was the fourth edition, would run from Feb. 10 to Feb. 28. “Valentine season gives us another opportunity to show love to our customers and reward their loyalty for banking with us.

“We are using this opportunity to thank our customers for their commitment to Access Bank. “We appreciate our customers as well as non-customers who depend on our services and products to achieve seamless banking transactions and wish everyone a happy valentine’s celebration,” Etuokwu said. Also speaking, Mrs Adaeze Umeh, Group Head, Consumer Banking, Access Bank, said the offers were introduced to meet the needs of the bank’s customers during the season.

“In the spirit of the love season, we have created unique and amazing offers to meet the needs of our customers this season. “Our Device Finance offer allows our customers gift their loved ones with new devices for as low as N1,500 per month,” said Umeh. According to her, all a customer needs to do is to download the Quickbucks App, dial *901# to open a new account or walk into any Access Bank branch to reactivate their accounts and start transacting to enjoy the Valentine Campaign benefits.

“We will also offer 20 per cent discount to the first 4,000 customers who subscribe to our XclusivePlus quarterly plan between today and the last day of February.

“Our merchant customers are not left out of the fun this season, we will be rewarding them with shopping vouchers when they perform transactions up to N200,000 or more on SwiftPay, a revolutionary payment platform designed for SMEs who do business on social media.

“We are offering these and so much more to show how much we appreciate our customers for their consistent patronage,” Umeh said. (NAN)