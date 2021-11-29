Vaccine donations must be better organised – WHO

The donation of Covid-19 vaccines to developing countries be better organised, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

It said in a joint statement together with the COVAX initiative and the African Union’s African Vaccine Acquisition Trust (AVAT) on Monday.
The WHO urged donations should come less on a whim and instead be more predictable and in larger quantities.

“So far, more than 90 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been donated worldwide with the help of those two distribution initiatives.
“Most of the donations have been relatively ad hoc.
“Many doses have also arrived with only a short shelf life, making it difficult for the receiving countries to plan vaccination campaigns.
“The UN agency called for all donated vaccines to have a shelf life of at least 10 weeks.


“Necessary materials such as syringes, diluents, and freight costs should be included.”
In Africa, 6.6 cent of the population is fully vaccinated against the Coronavirus, according to the African Centre for Infectious Diseases (Africa CDC).
week, the Omicron strain of the virus was detected in southern Africa and has since been classified as a variant of concern by the WHO. (dpa/NAN)

