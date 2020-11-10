Vaccine cannot address the global under-investment in public health – WHO D-G

Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General (D-G) has warned that vaccine cannot address the global under-investment in essential public health functions and resilient health systems.

Ghebreyesus gave the warning at the ongoing World Health Assembly (WHA) being held virtually in Geneva.

The director-general said vaccine could not also address urgent need for a “One Health” approach that encompasses the health of humans, animals and the planet we share.

“There is no vaccine for poverty, hunger, climate change or inequality.”

He, however, called for leadership built on mutual trust and mutual accountability to end the COVID-19 pandemic and address the fundamental inequalities that lie at the root of so many of the world’s problems.

“It is time for the world to heal from the ravages of this pandemic, and the geopolitical divisions that only drive us further into the chasm of an unhealthier, un-safer and unfair future,” he said.