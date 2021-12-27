Vaccination: Nasarawa reclaims lead position from Jigawa after 48hrs, says NPHCDA

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) says Nasarawa state has reclaimed its center stage position from Jigawa state after 48 hours, in the COVID-19 mass vaccination campaign in Nigeria.

The Executive Director, NPHCDA, Dr. Faisal Shuaib, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja, while providing an update on the country’s vaccination campaign.

Shuaib said that Jigawa state recently took the lead by displacing Nasarawa state, only for a turnaround in less than 48 hours.

The NPHCDA boss added that Zamfara, Delta and Cross River states have also made great strides towards joining the top five performing states as of Dec. 27, 2021.

He added that Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Jigawa and Osun were the top five leading with high uptake and also contributed 36 per cent to the number of vaccinated persons.

Shuaib added that almost 10 million eligible persons have been fully vaccinated against the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

“As of December 26, 2021, in 36 States and the FCT. 9,765,729 eligible persons targeted for COVID-19 vaccination received the first dose, while 4,363,620 got the second dose (fully vaccinated),” he disclosed.

The immunization boss added that the proportion of eligible people vaccinated in the country for their first dose were 8.7 per cent, while the proportion of eligible people vaccinated for their second dose were 3.9 per cent as of Dec. 24, 2021.

He explained that vaccines were the best way to protect people from coronavirus and would save thousands of lives.

“Three vaccines have now been approved for use in the Nigeria and the government has secured early access to more vaccine doses.

“The Nigeria COVID-19 vaccine rollout is a big vaccination programme in history. The goal remains to vaccinate as many people as quickly as possible,” he added.

According to him, the NPHCDA aims to provide advice and information at every possible opportunity to support those getting the vaccine and to anyone who might have questions about the vaccination process. These resources are available to support your communications.

“For the full list of COVID-19 vaccination sites nationwide, click here https://vaccination.gov.ng/vaccination-sites,” he added.

Shuaib said that the agency website also provide guidelines for persons that have completed two doses of AstraZeneca, Moderna, Pfizer Bio-NTech or one dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

NAN reports that a COVID-19 booster shot is given when a person has completed their vaccine series. (NAN)

