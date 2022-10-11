V-C lauds Medical Women Association’s passion for healthcare delivery

By George Odok

The Vice-Chancellor (V-C) of the University of Calabar, Prof. Florence Obi, has lauded the Medical Women Association of Nigerian, Cross River Chapter, for their benevolence in healthcare delivery and sensitisation.

Obi gave the commendation on Tuesday in Calabar when the executive members of the association paid her a courtesy call in her office.

The university administrator who described the association as ‘unique‘, also said that she was proud of what the body stands for

Describing the association as very significant to society, Obi said that its members had been saving lives through their screening, outreaches and sensitisation activities.

“I want to thank the association for the charity work, the outreaches and screening you have been doing to improve the health of citizens in the larger society and even here in UNICAL,” she said.

The Vice-Chancellor used the occasion to appeal to the association’s members not to relent in their efforts and obligations, thereby encouraging them to do more of sensitization to the public.

While assuring them of her accessibility, the V-C pledged to continue to render her support in any way she could to the association.

Earlier, the President of the association, Dr Vivian Otu, commended the V-C for her giant strides since her assumption of office as the first female Vice-Chancellor of the institution despite the challenges in the educational sector.

She used the occasion to inform the V-C of the association’s forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) and Scientific Conference billed for December.

Describing Prof. Obi as a role model whom most members aspire to emulate, Otu said that the association would consider it an honour to have the Vice-Chancellor as her Special Guest of Honour at the event.

She also used the occasion to appeal to the public to visit the General Hospital at Moore Road in Calabar to benefit from the free cancer screening holding throughout this month. (NAN)

