V-C appraises UniBen, congratulates elevated alumni

The Vice-Chancellor of University of Benin, Prof. Lilian Salami, says the institution will remain a citadel of great educational value to the country.

Salami said this on Thursday in Benin during a luncheon to celebrate six alumni of the university recently elevated to Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN).

She said that with the recent feat, the university was proud to have fulfilled the objectives of it’s founding fathers.

The vice-chancellor said that the university had grown to become producer and reservoir of high quality personnel strategically positioned to make a change in the society.

“The evidence of this abounds in the human resources of more than 350,000 graduates that the institution has produced to add immense value to the development of Nigeria and the world at large.

“Today, the university has representatives in all spheres of human endeavours.

“It is our desire that they will continue to make their impact felt nationally, internationally and in their alma mater.

“In this regard, we cannot over emphasise the significant role of ensuring the realisation of the vision, mission and mandate of this administration to make the university the pride of all,” she said.

Salami said that with the passion of the university’s alma mater and uncommon commitment, “they are set to achieve all that the founding fathers wanted”.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola (SAN), an alumnus of the university, congratulated the six elevated alumni, saying that the existence, stability and development of the country and this generation depended on stable democracy.

“Democracy depends on the rule of law.

“We would do ourselves a world of good if we pay attention to the kind of training law students are getting today to enable them protect us in the future”, he said.

Dr Richard Ahonaruogho, one of the elevated alumni, who responded on behalf of others, thanked God Almighty for their new achievements.

“It is an aspiration that God has made possible and we pray for the strength to assist the country to move forward and in the development of the law and good consciousness in the legal profession in Nigeria.

“We are ready to offer changes for a better, greater and a more well-endowed Nigeria,” he said.

He said that all Nigerians needed to come together to rescue the country from its current crisis.

The elevated alumni include Dr Richard Ahonaruogho, Mr Adedapo Tunde-Olowu, Mr Lotanna Okoli, Mr Peter Mrakpor, Mr Nureini Jimoh and Mr Yusuf Kadiri.(NAN)