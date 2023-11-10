Uzodinma’s re-election’ll enhance development in Imo -Expert

By Collins Yakubu-Hammer

An International Governance and Development Expert, Mr Tagbo Agbazue, says the re-election of Gov. Hope Uzodinma will enhance and boost critical and socio-economic development in Imo.

Agbazue in a statement on Thursday in Abuja described Uzodinma as one of the most notable Igbo leaders of South-East within the national ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

The governance expert stated the Uzodinma had a great working relationship with President Bola Tinubu, members of the Federal Executive Council and the leadership of the various party structures of the APC.

“The re-election of Gov. Uzodinma is of strategic importance to the continued socio-economic development of Imo and indeed the cause of Ndi Igbo that will emancipate the South East from shackles of underdevelopment.

“At the moment, Ndi Igbo have been marginalised at the national level due to the political situation wherein its political inclination has been fragmented.

“This is evidenced by having only two governors of APC out of the five states from the South-East region in which Imo is one of them,” he said.

According to him, there is a need to start strengthening the voice of Ndi Igbo at a national level.

“We ought to support and maintain our Igbo leaders that already have a strong voice within the ruling party.

“To do otherwise would amount to shooting ourselves on the foot. We really need to start consolidating our position as Ndi Igbo at a national level, which presently needs a lot of improvement.

“Part of the improvement required in this regard involves identifying and supporting our Igbo leaders from the base of the pyramid upwards,’’ Agbazue said.

According to him, this is the time for Ndi Igbo to build on the established credentials of the incumbent Governor of Imo, particularly when he has performed well.

He added that Uzodinma carried our several initiatives and infrastructure projects that improved the security situation and socio-economic development of the state.

The projects benefited the business community, youths, women and children.

“Ndi Igbo should support leaders like the incumbent Governor of Imo, Uzodinma, and work with them as a rallying point to engage with national development issues and structures.

“Incidentally, the Nov. 11 governorship election in Imo is not the time to experiment with new entrants to the space, especially from political parties that do not currently have the necessary prowess at the national level.

“Ndi Igbo is currently not in an ideal position at the national level with the present situation where we do not possess the Presidency, Vice Presidency, Senate Presidency or the Speaker of the House of Representatives.

“Therefore, Ndi Igbo should adapt a few strategies from the south-west states. The Yoruba nation has done a number of things with strategic intent and precision that are worthy of emulation,’’ he said.

Agbazue, whose work covers about 70 countries globally, has influenced the development of several ground breaking global, pan-African and national programmes and initiatives that presently support the enabling governance and business climate in Africa. (NAN)

