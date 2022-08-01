Uzodinma’s economic adviser gives recipe for unemployment, security challenges

By Francis Onyeukwu

Chief Economic Adviser to Imo State Governor, Prof. Kenneth Amaeshi, says massive investment in agri-business activities can provide jobs for millions of youths and address the security challenges currently facing Nigeria.

Amaeshi, a renowned Professor of Sustainable Finance and Governance at Edinburg University, United Kingdom, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Monday in Awka.

He said that agri-business activities had multiple windows and could create jobs for thousands of people on a sustainable basis.

Amaeshi, who recently introduced bi-weekly live Webinar in the state, said that the initiative was aimed at exposing the people of the state to unlimited economic opportunities.

“We have discussed the opportunities in agri-business and digital economy as well as other issues, and our intention is to help thousands of our people tackle the problems of job creation and rising insecurity in the state and the nation at large,” he said.

Amaeshi said that residents and those living outside the state could benefit from the live webinar being aired on Orient FM and Ozisa FM, Owerri respectively via online.

He explained that his office, charged with the responsibility of engaging the academia in the economic development of the state, was primarily targeting young graduates and youths at the grassroots.

The chief economic adviser said that some multi-national companies were being attracted to invest in the state in order to achieve the long-term industrialisation agenda of the Gov. Hope Uzodinma-led administration.

Amaeshi, who reeled out scores of projects done by the present administration in the state, added that the durable infrastructure being provided were in line with the sustainable development plan of the state government.

“The dual carriage Owerri-Orlu, Owerri-Okigwe roads, Owerri urban roads, channelisation of flood water projects in Owerri as well as other projects are aimed at industrialising the state,” he said.

Amaeshi, who doubles as visiting Professor of Leadership and Financial Markets in Africa at the London School of Economics, United Kingdom, advised people of the state to explore the opportunities in the digital economy.

He described digital economy as the best passport to the global economy.

“The digital economy allows people to access products and services as well as create wealth through social media and e-commerce, using appropriate applications,” he said. (NAN)

