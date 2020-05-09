Uzodinma signs 2 bills into law in Imo

Gov. Hope Uzodinma has signed two bills into law- the Imo Waste Management Agency Bill and the Consolidation of Land Use Charges Bill.

This was contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary Mr Oguike Nwachukwu on Saturday in Owerri.



Uzodinma assured that the signing of the bills would help convert waste to wealth in the state



“The bill establishing the state Waste Management Agency would help to address the issue of indiscriminate dumping of refuse. it will also help in converting waste into wealth and also create sanity in the state,” he said.

He said by the provisions of the bill, offenders would be subjected to heavy penalties.



Uzodinma further stated that the second bill which bordered on land use and property would end the issue of land grabing in the state.

He said property owners in the state would be required to present their Certificate of Occupancy for validation.



He said the bill also recommended that all land owners must pay for land use charges.



He further stated that owners of such land must have owned the property for not less than 10 years, which qualified such person to pay for the charges. (NAN)

