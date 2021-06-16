Uzodinma plans insurance scheme for Imo police command

Gov. Hope Uzodinma of Imo says the state governmant is working out a welfare package, including an insurance scheme, for the police personnel in the state.



A statement issued in Owerri on Tuesday by Mr Oguwike Nwachuku, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, stated that Uzodinma announced the plan during a condolence visit to the Police Commissioner, Mr Abutu Yaro, over the death of some officers during gunmen attacks.



The governor said the welfare package was designed to serve as incentive to operatives deployed in the state.



He hoped the initiative would motivate and encourage security agencies in the state for enhanced performance.



“We intend to insure men and women of the Nigerian Police working in Imo to support what is already in place.



“This is to ensure that in case of any casualties, the insurance companies will take care of the liabilities and obligations of the victims,” he said.



The governor described the police as the last hope of the common man.



According to him, if the police are challenged, the security and protection of Nigeria are challenged and compromised.



He promised that the state government would partner and support the police with the necessary tools to function optimally.



Uzodimma reminded them of their critical role to society and urged them to show courage in the discharge of their duties, especially when confronted by gunmen.



He charged them to show resilience and prepare to defend themselves against aggression.



The governor commended the police commissioner and his team for their gallantry.

He assured them that they were not alone in the effort to restore peace and security in Imo.



He appealed to the Divisional Police Officers in the state to ensure that they fished out all the criminals in the rural communities in all the local government areas.



He thanked President Muhammadu Buhari and the Inspector General of Police, Mr Usman Alkali, for the support extended to the state at the peak of the recent security challenge.



He further admonished politicians, allegedly fuelling insecurity in the state, to “repent and refrain or be ready to face the wrath of God”.



Earlier, Yaro said the governor’s visit demonstrated the value he attached to police operations in the state.

He said the visit would boost the morale of the command and encourage the officers to bounce back.



He also reassured people of the state that the police were back to their normal duties and urged them to go about their legitimate businesses without fear.

Yaro thanked the governor for his support for the command and urged Imo people to cooperate with police personnel in the discharge of their duties. (NAN)