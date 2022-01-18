Uzodinma, others honour late Secretary General of Catholic Secretariat

Gov. Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has urged Nigerians to live exemplary lives, as their good deeds would always speak for them after death.

The governor gave the advice on Tuesday in Abuja during the launch of a foundation in honour of late Monsignor Ralph Madu, a former Secretary General of the Catholic Secretariat of Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Madu died on Jan. 17, 2021 and until his death was the Imo Government House Chaplain.

The governor, who was represented by his Special Adviser, Abuja Liaison, Mr Jimmy Imo, said Nigerians should be their brothers’ keepers, show love and display peaceful disposition at any given opportunity, so as to move the country forward.

“When you live for others you live forever, that was the life my former chaplain lived.

“He was quick to correct any wrong action and to advice on any issue, he was a great man, he never discriminated, he was quick to assist.

“As my chaplain, he was an exceptional priest, he would preach peace and unity, forgiveness and need to draw closer to God.”

Uzodinma, who described the decease as a brother, friend and confidant, added that Madu was also a humanitarian, who cared for the needy and vulnerable persons.

The Chairman of the occasion, Sen. Osita Izunaso, said that the foundation was to immortalise the deceased, who lived a life in service of humanity.

Earlier, the Chairman, Central Planning Committee, Rev. Fr. Jude Ike, said that the decision to set up the foundation was taken in June 2021 by the friends of the deceased.

“We went ahead to register the foundation with the Corporate Affairs Commission, in readiness for its launch today, marking the anniversary of his death,’’ Ike added.

Sir Emmanuel Mbaka, the Chairman, Board of Trustee of the foundation, urged Christians to be bridge builders, transformers and make great impact in their communities so as to inspire others.(NAN)

