Uzodinma nominates Njoku as President Customary Court of Appeal

Gov. Hope Uzodinma of Imo has forwarded a letter nominating Justice Emeka Njoku as the President of the Customary Court of Appeal to the state House of Assembly for confirmation.

The Speaker, Dr Collins Chiji, read out the letter to members on Tuesday, during the resumption of plenary session by the house after a two-month-long recess.

Chiji said the letter, dated August 21, urged the house to consider the letter expeditiously to confirm Njoku’s nomination and appointment.

He later refered the letter to the House Committee on Information and Judiciary, headed by Mr Dominic Ezerioha (Oru West APC) for necessary action.

He also directed the committee to report back to the house on October 6.

The speaker thanked God for keeping members safe during the recess. (NAN)