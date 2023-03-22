Uzodinma lauds Imo people for voting APC 

By Peter Okolie

Gov. Hope Uzodimma has expressed gratitude to Imo people for massively supporting candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Saturday House of Assembly elections conducted in the state.

In a statement personally signed by him, Uzodinma, noted that the massive support for his party will spur him to serve the people with more vigour, dedication and fear of God.

Uzodimma said the support was not only overwhelming and unprecedented, but signposts the confidence the people have in the APC- led government 3R prosperity agenda.

He promised to keep his doors open to all Imo leaders, assuring the people of his commitment to the provision of more projects.

“The overwhelming support given to the APC at the just concluded State House of Assembly elections, is a clear testimony that the good people of Imo state deeply appreciate the numerous projects we have executed in the last three years, particularly in the area of road infrastructure.

“There is no doubt that this overwhelming and unprecedented support from Imo people is a resounding vote of confidence on the achievements of my government.

“This is most fulfilling and a call to greater dedication to duty and more projects.

“By giving our great party, the APC, this landslide victory in the House of Assembly elections, Imo people have not only endorsed our 3R prosperity agenda but have encouraged us to sustain our progressive programmes and policies.

“I extend my profound gratitude to all Imo people for this overwhelming confidence,” he said.

The governor extended his “hand of friendship and brotherhood” to all Imo leaders, especially political leaders, to join hands with hm to work for the development of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared results in 25 out of 27 Assembly seats.

The APC won all the 25 seats so far declared.

The commission noted that the election was inconclusive in Ahiazu Mbaise and Isu Local Government Areas. (NAN)