Monday, December 18, 2023
Uzodinma advises youths to shun illicit drugs, embrace productivity

By Favour Lashem
Gov. Hope Uzodinma of Imo has advised youths of the state to shun the use of illicit drugs and embrace productivity to better their lives.

The governor gave the advice during an enlightenment program on drugs organised by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in collaboration with Ikukuoma Sports Development Foundation, at Ezinihitte Mbaise council area of Imo, on Sunday.

Uzodinma, represented by his Special Adviser on Narcotics and Illicit Drugs Monitoring, Chief Ezechukwu Obinna, described the use of illicit drugs as a bane of productivity among the youths.

He thanked Ikukuoma Sports Development Foundation and the (NDLEA) for thinking toward the youths adding that his administration would roll out more youth-friendly initiatives.

He expressed concern over the progress and  success of Imo adding that it was what informed his decision to create the office of Narcotics and Illicit Drugs Monitoring in the state.

He further advised the youths to rather embrace the acquisition of digital skills as well as the practice of agriculture for survival.

 “My motive of establishing the bureau of Narcotics and Illicit Drugs Monitoring is to make Imo a drug free state which will go a long way in making Imo a great state as youths are the future of tomorrow and catalysts for development,” he said.

Speaking, NDLEA’s Deputy State Commander, Operations and Training, Mr Lamuwa Shehu, described the abuse of drugs as a global problem noting that youths who engage in illicit drugs neither live healthy lives nor become useful.

 “About 280 million people use drugs worldwide, while 15 million persons abuse drugs in Nigeria and  6 million persons are victims who are in dire need of help “, he said.

Also, the Founder, Ikukuoma Sports Development Foundation, Chief Summers  Nwokie, said that the program was intended to disabuse the minds of youths from illicit drug use.

 He thanked government and the NDLEA for partnering with his foundation for the good of the youths. (NAN) 

