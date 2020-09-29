Uzodinma, 16 other governors bag 2020 SDGs champions

Share the news













Sen. Hope Uzodinma, Governor of Imo state and 16 other governors have been awarded best performing governors in 2020 by the International Association of World Peace Advocates (IAWPA), on Sustainable Development Goals.

The award is in commemoration of the International Peace Day, United Nations –Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 5th Anniversary held in Abuja on Tuesday.

IAWPA, is an international Civil Society Organisation, which yearly gives accounts on sustainable development to the United Nations (UN) and holds leaders of various positions accountable as regards sustainable development put in place in their states.

Mr Emmanuel Nkweke, International Spokesperson of the association, said no development could take place in the absence of peace, adding that peace is the tripod on which development rides.

“You cannot have peace in the absence of justice, you must be just enough to attract peaceful disposition.

“In Nigeria we don’t need powerful persons what we need is strong institutions that will deliver dividends of democracy without fear.

“The SDGs appears to be physically separated but in real terms they are structurally integrated one leads to another.

“Each of the governors that is awarded today has one thing or the other he has achieved under the SDGs.

“Mr Dave Umahi was the overall best of all the governors because the state produced an electric tricycle, that does not use fuel.

“That means the state is contributing to reduce what is called the green house emission making the atmosphere more environmentally friendly.

“Sen. Hope Uzodinma on the other hand has ensured that the modular refinery in the state is over 90 per cent completion.

“So, you will find that each of the governors awarded today has performed well in one SDG goal or the other,” he said.

Nkweke said the award was given to the governors to encourage and propel them to do more for humanity and the society while building an atmosphere of peace that engenders progress.

Sen. Hope Uzodinma, who was also awarded the ‘Most Friendly SDGs Governor for year 2020’, said there could only be progress and development when there was shared prosperity.

Uzodinma was represented at the event by Mr Jimmy Imo, Special Assistant and Imo state Liason Officer for the FCT.

He said he believes in reconstruction, rehabilitation and rebuilding of the state while promoting peace and unity.

On his part Mr Per Stafsen, the world president of IAWPA called on the government of Nigeria to ensure that the insecurity in the Northern part of the country was resolved to enhance peace and development.

He called on all the awardees to do more for their people, adding that they should do more to promote peace and unity among their communities.

Prof. Chidi Ehiriodo, International Director, IAWPA, said subsequent government must try to improve on whatever the previous government did, adding that all hands must be on deck and nobody must be left behind.

“We should not be static as humans, we should embrace the SDGs, as individuals, families, communities if we must develop.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that some of the governors awarded are, Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa, Gov. Darius-Ishaku of Taraba, Gov. Babajide Sanwo-olu of Lagos among others. (NAN)















