Gov. Hope Uzodimma of Imo has inaugurated Chairmen and members

of the Boards of Statutory Commissions and Agencies in the state, emphasising the government’s ‘zero tolerance’ for corruption.

The commissions are the Civil Service Commission (LSC), Local Government Service Commission (LGSC), Imo State Universal Basic Education Board (IMSUBEB) and the Imo State Internal Revenue Service (IIRS).

A statement on Tuesday by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Oguwike Nwachukwu, quoted the governor as describing the appointees as qualified and competent men and women to serve in sensitive positions of authority.

The governor added that they would take “consequential decisions” affecting the people of the state, while congratulating them for succeeding in the rigorous selection processes.

He noted that the constitution of members of the commissions formed part of his administration’s efforts to strengthen the instrument of governance and ensure effective service delivery.

Uzodimma said they were expected to demonstrate accountability and decorum in the discharge of their duties, warning that they should, therefore, see their appointments as a call to selfless service as the era of looting the government was over.

“This is a call to selfless service, for you to come and invest your integrity for the service of the people.

“The era of looting the government as an appointee is over and my administration has zero-tolerance for corruption.

“We have no room for indolence, nepotism, high-handedness or any form of indiscipline,” the governor said.

Uzodimma also warned that they should be circumspect in doing their jobs because he would not hesitate to relieve them of their duties if they were found wanting.

He, however, promised that the state government will provide all the necessary resources to help them execute their assignments.

In a vote of thanks, on behalf of the appointees, the Chairman of the CSC, Mrs Julie Onyeukwu, thanked the governor for finding them worthy to serve on the various boards.

Onyeukwu acknowledged that their appointment was a call to duty while pledging their unalloyed loyalty to Uzodimma’s administration.

The Chairmen of other Commissions included, Mrs Rosemary Izuogu (LSC), Dr Ada Okwuonu (IMSUBEB), and Chief Emeka Udegbulem (IIRS). (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

