Uzodimma vows to fish out killers of Imo JTF operatives

By Peter Okolie

Gov. Hope Uzodimma has assured the residents of Imo that the killers of seven Joint Task Force (JTF) members at Ehime Mbano area of the state on Tuesday will be fished out to face the law.

Uzodimma gave the assurance on Tuesday evening, when he visited the scene of the gruesome murder at Umuezeala Owerre area of Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of the state.

The governor, who was accompanied by the security chiefs in the state, expressed sadness over the dastardly act.

He gave assurance that “the State Government, in collaboration with security agencies, will fish out the perpetrators with a view to bringing them to book”.

Uzodimma appealed to the leaders and people of the communities in the area to avail the government and security agencies of vital information that could assist in the investigation and immediate arrest of the suspects.

He also prayed for God’s mercy for the victims and the fortitude for the families to bear the loss of their loved ones in the incident.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that seven JTF personnel were reportedly killed by unidentified gunmen, who laid ambush against the team.

NAN reports that the task force comprised personnel of the Nigerian Army, Police Force and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence. (NAN)

