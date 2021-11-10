Uzodimma urges Imo legislators to work as a team

November 10, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, News, Politics, Project 0



Gov. Hope Uzodimma of Imo has urged members of the state’s House of to work as a team and eschew tendencies that cause division among them.


The governor said this when he received the new speaker, Rt. Hon. Kennedy Ibe representing Obowo constituency at the government house in Owerri on Monday.


Uzodimma, who congratulated Ibe on his recent emergence as Speaker, also reiterated his readiness to partner with the while respecting the independence of the legislature.


 He urged the lawmakers to be united to the desired impact in the state while describing Ibe’s election as victory for democracy.


The governor called on the members to imbibe the spirit of team work, requesting that they  “forgive other and forge ahead.”


He noted that all  arms of government must strive to contribute their quota to serve the state better.


He pleaded with the new leadership of the to “forgive the past and forge a new alliance that will the Imo the best in Nigeria.


  “Imo State needs a united, functional, effective and efficient House of that work towards giving the people the desired dividends of democracy.


  “Whether as an executive, legislature or judiciary, if government succeeds it is for all of us, and when it fails they have all failed, ” he said.


Speaking, Ibe thanked the governor for finding time to receive and prayed God to help him live up to the expectations of his colleagues and Imo people in general.


The new speaker promised that the House under his watch would be “productive, efficient and effective” adding that he would not take his election for granted.


He apologized to Imo people for recent  “distractions associated with the House of Assembly” and promised a “ and vibrant House ” that would support the 3R mantra and of Uzodimma’s administration.


 Present at the were  the Imo Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr MacDonald Ebere, his predecessor, Mr Marcellinus Nlemigbo and secretary to the Imo government, Chief Cosmas Iwu.


Others were the Chief of Staff to the governor, Mr Nnamdi Anyaehie,  Attorney General and for Justice,  Mr C.O.C Akaolisa and  for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba.(NAN)

Tags: , , , , ,