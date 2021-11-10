Uzodimma urges Imo legislators to work as a team

Gov. Hope Uzodimma of Imo has urged members of the state’s House of Assembly to work as a team and eschew tendencies that cause division among them.



The governor said this when he received the new speaker, Rt. Hon. Kennedy Ibe representing Obowo constituency at the government house in Owerri on Monday.



Uzodimma, who congratulated Ibe on his recent emergence as Speaker, also reiterated his readiness to partner with the Assembly while respecting the independence of the legislature.



He urged the lawmakers to be united to make the desired impact in the state while describing Ibe’s election as victory for democracy.



The governor called on the members to imbibe the spirit of team work, requesting that they “forgive each other and forge ahead.”



He noted that all arms of government must strive to contribute their quota to serve the state better.



He pleaded with the new leadership of the Assembly to “forgive the past and forge a new alliance that will make the Imo Assembly the best in Nigeria.



“Imo State needs a united, functional, effective and efficient House of Assembly that will work towards giving the people the desired dividends of democracy.



“Whether as an executive, legislature or judiciary, if government succeeds it is for all of us, and when it fails they have all failed, ” he said.



Speaking, Ibe thanked the governor for finding time to receive them and prayed God to help him live up to the expectations of his colleagues and Imo people in general.



The new speaker promised that the House under his watch would be “productive, efficient and effective” adding that he would not take his election for granted.



He apologized to Imo people for recent “distractions associated with the House of Assembly” and promised a “viable and vibrant House ” that would support the 3R mantra and of Uzodimma’s administration.



Present at the event were the Imo Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr MacDonald Ebere, his predecessor, Mr Marcellinus Nlemigbo and secretary to the Imo government, Chief Cosmas Iwu.



Others were the Chief of Staff to the governor, Mr Nnamdi Anyaehie, Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr C.O.C Akaolisa and Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba.(NAN)

