Uzodimma urges collaboration to grow Imo

Gov. Hope Uzodimma of Imo, on Saturday, appealed to stakeholders and opposition political parties to collaborate with his administration to develop the state.

Uzodimma, who made the appeal during a stakeholders’ meeting in Owerri, expressed belief that such collaboration would preserve peace and improve economic activities in the state.

“That vehicle called political party should not be an instrument to destabilise the system, rather a veritable tool to keep the government in check by providing robust opposition,” he said.

The governor explained that the essence of the meeting was to brief the people on the security situation, as well as throw light on his record of stewardship in the past one year.

According to him, Imo is now safe and secure and willing and able to contain future threats, all to the glory of God.

Uzodimma said there had been an increase in the internally generated revenue from the N600 million monthly to more than N1 billion monthly.

He said his administration had been able to revamp the state civil service, appoint 11 permanent secretaries and constructed or rehabilitated no fewer than 42 roads across the state.

“In the area of education our landmark achievement will include the establishment of the new University of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences, which is a full-fledged state-owned university.

“We also have in our kitty a new Federal Technical College in Umuaka Orlu. Work is currently going on in the construction of 305 modern classroom blocks in the 305 electoral wards in the state.

“These primary schools will have modern libraries, Information Communication Technology (ICT) centres and modern laboratories,” he stressed.

The governor said the Otamiri Water Scheme had been reactivated and now supplies water to parts of Owerri Capital City.

Uzodimma added that the Eke Nguru Mbaise Water Scheme and the Orlu regional water scheme were currently under rehabilitation while 30 solar-powered boreholes have been sunk in different communities.

He said through private sector collaboration and support, the construction of a 250-bed specialist hospital was on the way at the Imo State University Teaching Hospital (IMSUT).

“We have also inaugurated an Emergency Operations Centre (EOP) at the General Hospital, Umuguma and provided advanced life support ambulances to all the 27 Local Government Areas.

“We are also rebuilding and re-equipping 305 health centres in the 305 wards to enhance primary health care delivery in the rural areas.

“This is, as we already have on ground, our mobile clinic arrangement which, with the help of missionaries, is dispensing free healthcare services to the rural people,” he said.

The governor said his administration, in collaboration with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), had committed N8 billion in providing youths with self-employment skill acquisition.

He pledged to ensure that his government worked for all, irrespective of local government, political party affiliation, religion or situation of birth.

“There would at all times be level playing ground for everybody and no one would be discriminated against or opportunities selectively created to favour anyone or group,” the governor pledged. (NAN)

