Uzodimma upgrades IMSUTH with multi-million Naira modern equipment

Dr Ifeanyi Nwamba, the Chief Medical Director of Imo State University Teaching Hospital (IMSUTH), Orlu, says Gov. Hope Uzodimma has upgraded the facility with modern medical equipment to enhance its capacity.



Nwamba said this in Owerri on Saturday while briefing journalists on government’s efforts to boost the hospital’s performance in healthcare delivery in the state.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a team of select journalists was on a tour of some ongoing and completed projects in the state initiated by Uzodimma’s administration.



Nwamba said that the governor had demonstrated great commitment toward enhancing the hospital’s capacity by procuring and donating state-of-the-art medical equipment to the hospital.



He listed the new equipment to include Digital X-ray machines, Mammogram machine, Ambulance, Dialysis machines, Molecular Biology and Chemical Pathology Laboratory equipment (for COVID-19 and other viral disease tests) and Anastetic machines.



He said the governor also donated 100 new beds to the Paediatrics Unit of the hospital.



The IMSUTH boss said the hospital had managed to work with 30 years old and obsolete equipment until the governor’s intervention.



Nwamba said the hospital now carried out dialysis treatment after more than three years the unit was abandoned for the lack of modern equipment.



He said that the facility would continue to train and retrain its staff members to man the new equipment as it received more.



“The governor has within one year done tremendously well for the hospital.



“He has promised us that within the next one year, all the old equipment that can no longer give correct information would be replaced with modern ones,” Nwamba said.



The CMD said that the governor had so far met the hospital’s equipment needs by 50 per cent and hoped that he would not rest on his oars.



“No teaching hospital is built in one day. It is a place of research so you continue to acquire modern equipment and facilities to replace old and obsolete ones.



“So, like Oliver Twist, we still ask for more,” Nwamba said.



According to him, the hospital still needs one additional anastethic machine, Ultra Sound Scan, Echotography and TC Scan, amongst a few others.



He said that his achievements included the graduation of two batches of medical students after 11 years and landscaping the hospital’s premises to befit its status.



He also said that discussion had reached advanced stages with the Nigeria Universities Commission (NUC) and the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) to recover the lost accredition to the Medical School and Post College of Medicine. (NAN)

