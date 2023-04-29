Uzodimma tasks Imo Christian pilgrims to pray for Nigeria’s unity, peace

By Peter Okolie

Gov. Hope Uzodimma of Imo has charged the 1,000 Christian pilgrims from the state leaving for Israel and Jordan on pilgrimage to pray for Nigeria’s unity and peace.

Uzodimma, who gave the advice at the flag-off ceremony for the 2023 Imo State Pilgrimage, also charged them to be good ambassadors of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the pilgrims departed Owerri immediately to the Port-Harcourt International Airport from where they would be transported.

Uzodimma urged the pilgrims to use the opportunity to thank God for overcoming the security challenges of the state in the last two years.

He noted that at the height of the contrived insecurity in the state, where innocent lives and those of security personnel were lost, he had cause to cry to God in tears.

“One day in tears, I said God where are you?

“We did pray and God answered us. Today, we have relative peace.

“Use this opportunity to thank God for that feat and ask for His intervention to finish the job; that we need peace in Imo state,” he said.

The governor also asked them to pray for Nigeria and for President Muhammadu Buhari, “whom God used to support infrastructural revolution in the state”.

“Pray for the president-elect to continue from where President Buhari stopped. Ask God to forgive us, to show us mercy, grant us good health and peace,” he added.

He reminded the intending pilgrims of the need to exhibit good behavior and ensure that they all returned to the country.

The Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam, while commending Uzodimma for sponsoring 1,000 Christian pilgrims, said the commission encouraged sponsorship of pilgrims.

“The reason is because the activities of the pilgrimage are not only building the individual’s faith to God but has made us to believe in one Nigeria.

“Many people who go on pilgrimage pray for the unity of Nigeria. If there is anything we should spend money on, it is to promote the unity and security of the country,” Pam said.

He also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for promoting the culture of pilgrimage.

However, Pam warned that the commission would not hesitate to arrest guarantors of any pilgrim who absconded.

“Many who have traveled and behaved in such manner are regretting where they are because it is better to be in your house than somewhere as an illegal migrant, running from place to place, arrested and labelled criminal with sanction.

“We are encouraging people not to do so; beyond that, we are also talking to those who are signing as guarantors to those travelling that if the person does not return, the guarantor will be arrested.

“It is no longer business as usual because we have been arresting guarantors,” he warned.

Earlier, the Secretary to the State Government, Chief Cosmas Iwu, thanked the governor for making the state proud and for giving the indigents desirous of visiting the holy land the opportunity to travel.

“It behooves on us the pilgrims to reciprocate the good gestures by making sure that there is no absconding.

“Pray for the government, the governor and most importantly, pray for our brothers who have left us with sleepless nights for God to touch their hearts, so that the state can move forward in development,” he said.

In their separate speeches, the Commissioner for Public Orientation and Religious Affairs, Mr Ikechukwu Okonkwo and the Chairman, Imo State Pilgrim Welfare Board, Rev. Fr. Gilbert Alaribe, equally commended Uzodimma for his generosity.

NAN further reports that a minute silence was observed in honour of late Daniel Chukwuocha, one of the prospective pilgrims, who died recently.

Also, special prayers were offered for the successful pilgrimage, the body of Christ, President Muhammadu Buhari, peace and prosperity of Nigeria, as well as for the president-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu. (NAN)