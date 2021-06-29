Uzodimma swears in 11 new permanent secretaries

Gov. Hope Uzodimma of Imo has sworn-in 11 new permanent secretaries to be deployed to various ministries under the state’s service.

The swearing-in took place the Imo Government House in Owerri Tuesday.

Speaking the event, Uzodinma charged the officials to display loyalty to the state in the discharge of their duties.

He said the process of their appointment was transparent and urged to prove their worth through hard-work and commitment.

Uzodimma reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to deliver dividends of democracy to Imo telling that “to whom much given, much expected.”

witnessed today a making of history. The sworn-in permanent secretaries were appointed based merit, not nepotism.

“Corruption has eaten deep into the service and I charge you to avoid it as you work in line with our 3R mantra of Rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Recovery,” he said.

Speaking behalf of the newly sworn-in permanent secretaries, Mrs Edith Ekenze, thanked the governor for finding worthy to serve the state and pledged their readiness to selfless service delivery.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that other new permanent secretaries include Mrs Chidozie Chuks-Okoro, Mr Ifeanyi Obiyo, Mr Reginald Udeh and Mr Cletus Akowundu.

Others are Mr Daniel Ogacheko, Mr Bimbola Ogunsanya, Mrs Sabina Onwuchi, Mrs Obiageri Nwaugo, Mr Godson Okeoma and Mrs Hope Anyiam. (NAN)

