Uzodimma swears in 11 new permanent secretaries

Gov. Hope Uzodimma of Imo has sworn-in 11 new permanent secretaries to be deployed to various ministries under the state’s civil service.

The swearing-in took place at the Imo Government House in Owerri on Tuesday.

Speaking at the event, Uzodinma charged the officials to display loyalty to the state in the discharge of their duties.

He said the process of their appointment was transparent and urged them to prove their worth through hard-work and commitment.

Uzodimma reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to deliver dividends of democracy to Imo people telling them that “to whom much is given, much is expected.”

” What we have witnessed today is a making of history. The sworn-in permanent secretaries were appointed based on merit, not nepotism.

“Corruption has eaten deep into the civil service and I charge you to avoid it as you work in line with our 3R mantra of Rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Recovery,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the newly sworn-in permanent secretaries, Mrs Edith Ekenze, thanked the governor for finding them worthy to serve the state and pledged their readiness to selfless service delivery.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that other new permanent secretaries include Mrs Chidozie Chuks-Okoro, Mr Ifeanyi Obiyo, Mr Reginald Udeh and Mr Cletus Akowundu.

Others are Mr Daniel Ogacheko, Mr Bimbola Ogunsanya, Mrs Sabina Onwuchi, Mrs Obiageri Nwaugo, Mr Godson Okeoma and Mrs Hope Anyiam. (NAN)

