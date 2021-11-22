Uzodimma sends 17 Commissioners nominees to Assembly

Gov. Hope Uzodimma of Imo has submitted a list of 17 Commissioners nominees to the state House of Assembly for screening six months after he dissolved the state Executive Council.

This is contained in a release signed by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser, Mr Oguwike Nwachuku, and made available to newsmen in Owerri on Monday.

“The names of the nominees were contained in a letter which Gov. Uzodimma transmitted to the Assembly on Monday, November 22 through the office of the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Kennedy Ibe,” the statement said.

The nominees were Prof Duru Chukwuma, Dr Prosper Chinonso, Prof. Ifunanya Okorodudu, Prof. C. O. Nwosu, Mr Keziechi Ogaziechi, Mr Rex Anunobi, Mrs Love Ineh, Mrs Rubby Emele, Mr Simon Ebegbulem and Dr Elias Emedom.

Others were Mr. Anukwuem Chukwunyere, Chief Ford Ozurumba, Mr. Stanley Obidiegwu, Mr Goodluck Opiah, a former member of the Federal House of Representatives, Mrs. Ann Dozie, Prof. Kenneth Amaeshi, and Mr. Rabbi Ibrahim.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the governor dissolved his cabinet last May. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...