Uzodimma sends 17 Commissioner nominees to Assembly

November 22, 2021 Favour Lashem



Gov. Hope Uzodimma of Imo submitted a list of 17 Commissioner nominees to the state House of Assembly for screening months after he dissolved the state Executive Council.

This was contained in a signed the governor’s Chief Press Secretary and Adviser, Mr Oguwike Nwachuku, and available to newsmen in Owerri on Monday.

“The names of the nominees were contained in a letter which Gov. Uzodimma transmitted to the Assembly on Monday, 22 through the office of the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Kennedy Ibe,” the statement said.

The nominees were Prof Duru Chukwuma, Dr Prosper Chinonso, Prof. Ifunanya Okorodudu, Prof. C. O. Nwosu, Mr Keziechi Ogaziechi, Mr Rex Anunobi, Mrs Love Ineh, Mrs Rubby Emele, Mr Simon Ebegbulem and Dr Elias Emedom.

Others were Mr. Anukwuem Chukwunyere, Chief Ford Ozurumba, Mr. Stanley Obidiegwu, Mr Goodluck Opiah, a former member of the Federal House of Representatives, Mrs. Ann Dozie, Prof. Kenneth Amaeshi, and Mr. Rabbi Ibrahim.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the governor dissolved his cabinet last May. (NAN)

