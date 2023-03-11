Uzodimma sacks Commissioner

By Peter Okolie

Gov. Hope Uzodimma of Imo on Saturday approved the immediate removal of the state Commissioner for Labour and Productivity, Chief Ford Ozumba.

The removal was contained in a statement issued on Saturday in Owerri by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Declan Emelumba.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that no reason was given for the removal of the commissioner who was directed to handover to the Permanent Secretary of the ministry with immediate effect.

Public sector workers in the state under the auspices of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) have embarked on industrial action on March 8, over alleged interference in the election of new state executives of the union. (NAN)