Uzodimma renames Imo Heroes Square after Ndubuisi Kanu

Gov. Hope Uzodimma of Imo has renamed the popular Heroes Square Stadium in Owerri, after Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kanu was the first military administrator of old Imo state.



Uzodimma announced the renaming on Wednesday shortly after receiving the remains of Kanu at the Governmet House, Owerri as part of his lying-in- state and commination service.



The governor said that the decision was reached after due consultation adding that the deceased was a prominent Igbo son who served his people, his state and the country diligently and that he was instrumental to the return of democracy in Nigeria.



The governor who prayed God for the repose of his soul, also commiserated with the family for the loss and asked God to console them.



The remains was confirmed at the airport by his family members, in company of Imo government officials and top military personnels.



NAN reports that the state deputy governor, Prof. Placid Njoku, the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Mr Paul Emeziem and former Gov. Ikedi Ohakim were among dignitaries who witnessed the event.



The state Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria, Dr Eches Divine Eches described the deceased as a rare gem who believed and trusted God in all he did.



Admiral Awwal Zubairu-Gambo, Chief of Naval Staff was represented by Flag Officer Commanding Central Naval Command,Yenogoa, Rear Admiral Kennedy Egbuchulem at the event.



Zubairu-Gambo described Kanu as a fine offficer who served his country diligently.

He pointed out that Kanu left legacies worthy of emulation. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...