Uzodimma renames Imo Heroes Square after Ndubuisi Kanu

Gov. Hope Uzodimma Imo has renamed the popular Heroes Square Stadium in Owerri, after Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu.


The News Agency Nigeria (NAN) that Kanu was the first military administrator old Imo state.


Uzodimma announced the renaming on Wednesday shortly after receiving the remains Kanu at the Governmet House, Owerri as part his lying-in- state and commination service.


The governor said that the decision was reached after due consultation adding that the deceased was a prominent Igbo who served his people, his state and the country diligently and that he was instrumental to the return democracy in Nigeria.


The governor who prayed God for the repose  his soul, also commiserated with the for the loss and asked God to console them.


The was confirmed at the airport by his members, in company Imo government officials and top military personnels.


NAN that the state deputy governor, Prof. Placid Njoku, the Speaker the state House Assembly,  Mr Paul Emeziem and  former Gov. Ikedi Ohakim were among dignitaries who witnessed the event.


The state Chairman Christian Association Nigeria, Dr  Eches Divine Eches described the deceased as a rare gem who believed and trusted God in all he did.


Admiral Awwal Zubairu-Gambo, Chief Naval Staff was represented by Flag Officer Commanding Central Naval Command,Yenogoa, Rear Admiral Kennedy Egbuchulem at the event.


Zubairu-Gambo described  Kanu as a fine offficer who served his country diligently.
He pointed out that Kanu left legacies worthy emulation. (NAN)

